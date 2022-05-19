Dr. Catherine Lawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Lawson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Catherine Lawson, MD
Dr. Catherine Lawson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Lawson works at
Dr. Lawson's Office Locations
Waring Court Pediatric & Adult Med Grp3230 Waring Ct Ste J, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (619) 994-9440
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She took my concerns seriously, offered a great deal if knowledge and help, performed all needed tests. She is very personable and thirough.
About Dr. Catherine Lawson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1649279043
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
