Dr. Catherine Lee, DPM
Dr. Catherine Lee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Manhattan Neurosurgery PC1 W 85th St Apt 1C, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 874-0564
Park South Medical Pllc1545 Unionport Rd, Bronx, NY 10462 Directions (718) 892-2201
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
I’ve been her patient for 15 yrs. I trust no one else. Always listens, and gives great advice ! I highly recommend!
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
