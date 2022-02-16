Overview of Dr. Catherine Lee, DPM

Dr. Catherine Lee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Lee works at Dr. Edwin William Wolf Jr in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.