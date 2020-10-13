Dr. Catherine Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Lee, MD
Dr. Catherine Lee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Mount Carmel East, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Columbus Arthritis Center1211 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 486-5200
- Genesis Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Mary Hitchcock Meml Hosp
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
