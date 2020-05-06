Dr. Loe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catherine Loe, MD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Loe, MD
Dr. Catherine Loe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They completed their residency with Univ Of Chicago Hosps, Pediatrics Alton Ochsner Med Fndn, Internal Medicine
Dr. Loe's Office Locations
- 1 15502 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Ste 2, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 656-0042
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Garden
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely adore Dr Loe and Dr. Carmona who trains with her. Dr. Carmona saved my daughters life when she was in the hospital and she loves seeing both of them in office. They are both so sweet to her and it helped her get over her fear after being only 2 and in the hospital for awhile with RSV and pneumonia. So happy to have found a great office moving from Texas.
About Dr. Catherine Loe, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1801820493
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Chicago Hosps, Pediatrics Alton Ochsner Med Fndn, Internal Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Loe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loe.
