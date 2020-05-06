See All Pediatricians in Winter Garden, FL
Dr. Catherine Loe, MD

Pediatrics
2.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Catherine Loe, MD

Dr. Catherine Loe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They completed their residency with Univ Of Chicago Hosps, Pediatrics Alton Ochsner Med Fndn, Internal Medicine

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Loe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    15502 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Ste 2, Winter Garden, FL 34787 (407) 656-0042

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Winter Garden

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Plantar Wart
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Ringworm
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 06, 2020
    Absolutely adore Dr Loe and Dr. Carmona who trains with her. Dr. Carmona saved my daughters life when she was in the hospital and she loves seeing both of them in office. They are both so sweet to her and it helped her get over her fear after being only 2 and in the hospital for awhile with RSV and pneumonia. So happy to have found a great office moving from Texas.
    May 06, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Catherine Loe, MD
    About Dr. Catherine Loe, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801820493
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of Chicago Hosps, Pediatrics Alton Ochsner Med Fndn, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Loe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Loe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

