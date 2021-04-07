Dr. Catherine Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Logan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Catherine Logan, MD
Dr. Catherine Logan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Logan's Office Locations
Stuebner Saari Somers Williams14000 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 300, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 218-4255
Colorado Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics4500 E 9th Ave Ste 420, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (720) 726-7995
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough. Covered my questions well.
About Dr. Catherine Logan, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Steadman Clinic/Steadman Philippon Research Institute
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Program, Harvard Medical School
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program
- Tufts University School of Medicine
