Dr. Catherine Louden, MD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Louden, MD
Dr. Catherine Louden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center
Dr. Louden works at
Dr. Louden's Office Locations
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp, 450 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006, (626) 462-1884, Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Louden is possibly the best ENT on the entire West Coast. Her education, beginning with her undergrad degree from one of the finest Ivy League universities in the country, is second to none. She has a kind heart and a no nonsense approach to practice every patient should appreciate.
About Dr. Catherine Louden, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1184713570
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
