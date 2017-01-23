See All Otolaryngologists in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Catherine Louden, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Catherine Louden, MD

Dr. Catherine Louden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center

Dr. Louden works at Healthcare Partners Medical Grp in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Louden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Partners Medical Grp
    450 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 462-1884
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Delta Health System
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Onecare
    • Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 23, 2017
    Dr. Louden is possibly the best ENT on the entire West Coast. Her education, beginning with her undergrad degree from one of the finest Ivy League universities in the country, is second to none. She has a kind heart and a no nonsense approach to practice every patient should appreciate.
    L.E. Gomez in Arnold, MD — Jan 23, 2017
    About Dr. Catherine Louden, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184713570
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Louden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Louden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Louden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Louden works at Healthcare Partners Medical Grp in Arcadia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Louden’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Louden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

