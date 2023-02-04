Dr. Catherine Lucero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Lucero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Catherine Lucero, MD
Dr. Catherine Lucero, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Lucero's Office Locations
Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation41 Elizabeth Street Suite 507, New York, NY 10013 Directions
Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation1283 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lucero combines the ability to relate to you along with experience and knowledge. I'm thankful that she's my Doctor.
About Dr. Catherine Lucero, MD
- Hepatology
- English
- 1881899615
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|New York University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
