Dr. Catherine Madaffari, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Catherine Madaffari, MD

Dr. Catherine Madaffari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Madaffari works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Madaffari's Office Locations

    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 (904) 953-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 07, 2021
    Dr. Madaffari is an outstanding physician. She is the amalgamation of brilliance., integrity, and compassion. Dr Madaffari cares.... and she is deeply committed to the health and welfare of her patients. Physicians like Dr. Madaffari are the reason the Mayo Clinic is a nonpareil institution. Thanks- Dr. Madaffari for your phenomenal care. Bob Franco
    Bob Franco — Feb 07, 2021
    About Dr. Catherine Madaffari, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821095803
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Madaffari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madaffari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madaffari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madaffari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madaffari works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Madaffari’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Madaffari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madaffari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madaffari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madaffari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

