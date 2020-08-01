Dr. Marcum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Marcum, MD
Dr. Catherine Marcum, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.
Dr. Marcum works at
Watson Clinic South1033 N PARKWAY FRONTAGE RD, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 647-8011Wednesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
excellent visit, very thorough, efficient and friendly, answered all questions and took care of my concerns
About Dr. Catherine Marcum, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Dr. Marcum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcum has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcum.
