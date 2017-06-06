Dr. Catherine Marti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Marti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Marti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, St Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
Locations
PHI of Athens242 King Ave Ste 220, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 475-1700
Athens Regional Cardiology1199 Prince Ave # 201, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (334) 774-1555
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- St Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent.
About Dr. Catherine Marti, MD
- English
- 1124203989
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marti has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Ventricular Fibrillation and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.