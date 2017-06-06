Overview

Dr. Catherine Marti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, St Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.



Dr. Marti works at Piedmont Hospital in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Ventricular Fibrillation and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.