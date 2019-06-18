Dr. Catherine Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Catherine Martinez, MD
Dr. Catherine Martinez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
-
1
CHI Memorial Lung Care Associates725 Glenwood Dr Ste E500, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
Great doctor with excellent patience with patient. Explains things well.
About Dr. Catherine Martinez, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1861547622
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martinez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Interstitial Lung Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.