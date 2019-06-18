Overview of Dr. Catherine Martinez, MD

Dr. Catherine Martinez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Martinez works at CHI Memorial Lung Care Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Interstitial Lung Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.