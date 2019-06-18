See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Catherine Martinez, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (15)
Map Pin Small Chattanooga, TN
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Catherine Martinez, MD

Dr. Catherine Martinez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Dr. Martinez works at CHI Memorial Lung Care Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Interstitial Lung Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martinez's Office Locations

    CHI Memorial Lung Care Associates
    725 Glenwood Dr Ste E500, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Interstitial Lung Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Labored Breathing Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 18, 2019
    Great doctor with excellent patience with patient. Explains things well.
    Roger Smith — Jun 18, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Catherine Martinez, MD
    About Dr. Catherine Martinez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1861547622
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
    • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

