Dr. Catherine Mauer Turingan, MD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Mauer Turingan, MD
Dr. Catherine Mauer Turingan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Mauer Turingan's Office Locations
The Kids Specialist Henry Pediatrics LLC1215 Eagles 109 109 Lndg Pkwy Ste 108, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 289-8184
The Kids Specialist Henry Pediatrics LLC1215 Eagles Landing Pkwy Ste 108/109, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 289-8184
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My kids were patients of Dr. Mauer from infant until we moved out of state. We were patients for over 10 years with 3 kids. She was so patient and caring for our children as infants and as they grew. My kids still have the well visit books that she gives. She always asked how we were doing and reminded us that we as parents have to take care of ourselves and our relationship, in order to care for our kids. Her energy was always so electric and sweet when she came in the room. I can hear her walking in saying" how's my baby", or "where did our baby go", as the kids got older. I would highly recommend Dr. Mauer and the kids specialist group as they are superior, smart doctors who really love and care for our kids. If we didn't live so far, we would come back to Georgia for check-ups with Dr. Mauer.
About Dr. Catherine Mauer Turingan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1912992520
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mauer Turingan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mauer Turingan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mauer Turingan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauer Turingan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauer Turingan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauer Turingan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauer Turingan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.