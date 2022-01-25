Overview

Dr. Catherine McCrann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Central Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.



Dr. McCrann works at Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.