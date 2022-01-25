Dr. Catherine McCrann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCrann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine McCrann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine McCrann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Central Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.
Dr. McCrann works at
Locations
-
1
Northern Light Mercy Hospital155 Fore River Pkwy, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 535-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Maine Medical Center
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCrann?
Dr McCrann has performed numerous endoscopies on me. She is extremely capable and clearly know the intricacies of her field. Her follow up with me was prompt and thorough. She is a very caring and compassionate Physician. I highly recommend her for any patients seeking a GI specialist.
About Dr. Catherine McCrann, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1528167137
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCrann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCrann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCrann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCrann works at
Dr. McCrann has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCrann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McCrann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCrann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCrann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCrann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.