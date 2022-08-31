See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Catherine McGuinn, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Catherine McGuinn, MD

Dr. Catherine McGuinn, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center

Dr. McGuinn works at Pediatric Hematology/Oncology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McGuinn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Hematology/Oncology
    525 East 68th Street, Payson-695, New York, NY 10065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 31, 2022
    Dr McGuinn is our son’s hematologist for the last 12 years. She is knowledgeable, up to date, highly responsive, compassionate, and down-to-earth. She promptly responda to calls or emails after hours whenever we have emergencies. My whole family absolutely loves her. We feel lucky to have her!
    AH — Aug 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Catherine McGuinn, MD
    About Dr. Catherine McGuinn, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • English
    • 1316194293
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
    • Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine McGuinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGuinn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGuinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGuinn works at Pediatric Hematology/Oncology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. McGuinn’s profile.

    Dr. McGuinn has seen patients for Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuinn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

