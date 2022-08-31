Dr. Catherine McGuinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine McGuinn, MD
Overview of Dr. Catherine McGuinn, MD
Dr. Catherine McGuinn, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
Dr. McGuinn works at
Dr. McGuinn's Office Locations
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology525 East 68th Street, Payson-695, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McGuinn is our son’s hematologist for the last 12 years. She is knowledgeable, up to date, highly responsive, compassionate, and down-to-earth. She promptly responda to calls or emails after hours whenever we have emergencies. My whole family absolutely loves her. We feel lucky to have her!
About Dr. Catherine McGuinn, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1316194293
Education & Certifications
- Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
- Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuinn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGuinn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGuinn has seen patients for Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuinn.
