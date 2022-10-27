Overview of Dr. Catherine Sembrano-Navarro, MD

Dr. Catherine Sembrano-Navarro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from CEBU Doctor's University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.



Dr. Sembrano-Navarro works at LRI Medical in Crystal River, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.