Dr. Newton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Newton, MD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Newton, MD
Dr. Catherine Newton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
Dr. Newton works at
Dr. Newton's Office Locations
Pasadena Urgent Care3280 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (800) 954-8000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time to be thorough. Very knowledgeable compared with other pediatricians we have had - I feel like I can really trust her opinion and she knows what she’s doing. Calm demeanor, never gets too hyper or excitable or overly friendly or talk in “doctor tone” to parents or kids- which means a lot. I really don’t like that fake sing song voice that some doctors use. Dr. Newton is REAL, down to earth, and probably the single biggest reason I stay as a Kaiser member. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Catherine Newton, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1508083270
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Pediatrics
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.
