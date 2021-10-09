Overview of Dr. Catherine Nicastri, MD

Dr. Catherine Nicastri, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Nicastri works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.