Overview of Dr. Catherine Nosal, MD

Dr. Catherine Nosal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nosal works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.