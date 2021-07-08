Overview of Dr. Catherine O'Connor, MD

Dr. Catherine O'Connor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oneonta, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale.



Dr. O'Connor works at Oneonta Surgical Associates in Oneonta, NY with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.