See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Missouri City, TX
Dr. Catherine Okonji, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Catherine Okonji, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Catherine Okonji, MD

Dr. Catherine Okonji, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare West.

Dr. Okonji works at Northwest Urgent Care in Missouri City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Okonji's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Urgent Care
    6840 Highway 6 Ste A, Missouri City, TX 77459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • HCA Houston Healthcare West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma
Abscess Incision and Drainage
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Okonji?

    Jun 26, 2020
    Dr. Okonji is one of the best doctors I have had interactions with. Her bedside manner is personable, she listens and has an ability to make you feel like you are the only patient she has. I recently switched insurance and the first thing I did was to ensure that me and my family will still be able to see Dr. Okonji. I highly recommend her.
    Jewels — Jun 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Catherine Okonji, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Catherine Okonji, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Okonji to family and friends

    Dr. Okonji's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Okonji

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Catherine Okonji, MD.

    About Dr. Catherine Okonji, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801821939
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor Coll of Med Affill Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Okonji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okonji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Okonji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Okonji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Okonji works at Northwest Urgent Care in Missouri City, TX. View the full address on Dr. Okonji’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Okonji. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okonji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okonji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okonji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Catherine Okonji, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.