Dr. Catherine O'Shea, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. O'Shea works at Associates In Gastroenterology P.C. in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Nausea and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.