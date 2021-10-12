Dr. Catherine Otto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Otto, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Otto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Otto works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heart Institute at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Otto?
Dr. Otto is on the cutting edge of cardiac technology and is a clinical researcher as well as a Cardiac specialist. I enjoy a person of her intellect and ability when I see her. She is not overly reactive to every situation, nor does she dismiss them. Calm, constant and effective. She will remain my heart Doctor.
About Dr. Catherine Otto, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1558446377
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Otto using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Otto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otto works at
Dr. Otto has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Septal Defect and Tetralogy of Fallot , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Otto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.