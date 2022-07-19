Dr. Catherine Pesce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pesce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Pesce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Catherine Pesce, MD
Dr. Catherine Pesce, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Pesce's Office Locations
Northshore Medical Group777 Park Ave W Ste B400, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 570-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pesce is an excellent surgeon. My procedure went well and she provided calm and comfort throughout the process. I came to her for a second opinion and ended up having surgery with her. She was calm, friendly, detailed oriented and willing to go over things multiple time with me. She personally called me to answer questions, which is not very common. She was also very accommodating and helped me get appointments set up herself to make it easier for me to come to Illinois. Very friendly, low drama, focuses on the solution and makes you feel comfortable. Excellent bedside manners. Highly recommend Dr. Pesce.
About Dr. Catherine Pesce, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1073663852
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Rush Medical College
- General Surgery
