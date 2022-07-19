Overview of Dr. Catherine Pesce, MD

Dr. Catherine Pesce, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Pesce works at NorthShore University Health System in Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.