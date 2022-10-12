Overview

Dr. Catherine Petronijevic, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Petronijevic works at Family Care Medical Group in Salinas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.