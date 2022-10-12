Dr. Catherine Petronijevic, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petronijevic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Petronijevic, DO
Overview
Dr. Catherine Petronijevic, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Family Care Medical Group17615 Moro Rd, Salinas, CA 93907 Directions (831) 663-3926
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cathy listened to my issues. She completed a physical evaluation. She then made the appropriate adjustments to my hips, spine and neck providing me relief. I felt better than I have all year. Thank you to Dr Cathy!!
About Dr. Catherine Petronijevic, DO
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1003804089
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
