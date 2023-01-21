See All Dermatologists in Charlotte, NC
Dermatology
Dr. Catherine Pointon, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Pointon works at Dermatology Prac The Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte Office
    12611 N Community House Rd Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28277 (704) 544-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 21, 2023
    Full body exam. I have needed a dermatologist for many years. Explained everything and was very professional! I am new to the area and are Very happy to have her as my dermatologist.
    About Dr. Catherine Pointon, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1386608115
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    New York Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Pointon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pointon is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Pointon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pointon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Pointon works at Dermatology Prac The Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Pointon's profile.

    Dr. Pointon has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pointon on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pointon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pointon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pointon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pointon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.