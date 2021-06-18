Dr. Catherine Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Porter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Catherine Porter, MD
Dr. Catherine Porter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warr Acres, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Norman Regional Hospital, Northeastern Health System and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.
Dr. Porter's Office Locations
1
OKC Neurology-Catherine E Porter MD, PLLC5500 NW Expressway Ste E, Warr Acres, OK 73132 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Northeastern Health System
- W W Hastings Indian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Catherine Porter, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1154564409
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Buffalo & Affil Hosps
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Oklahoma State University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter speaks Russian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
