Overview of Dr. Catherine Porter, DO

Dr. Catherine Porter, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Porter works at Womens Speciality Center in West Chester, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.