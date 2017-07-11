See All General Surgeons in West Chester, PA
Dr. Catherine Porter, DO

General Surgery
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small West Chester, PA
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Catherine Porter, DO

Dr. Catherine Porter, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.

Dr. Porter works at Womens Speciality Center in West Chester, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Porter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Speciality Center
    915 Old Fern Hill Rd Bldg D, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 423-4556
  2. 2
    Chester County Hospital
    701 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 423-4556
  3. 3
    915 Old Fern Road Bldng # D, Philadelphia, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 423-4556

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 11, 2017
    Dr. Porter is compassionate, thorough, and gives you all the time you need for questions or concerns. The nurses and office staff are all helpful and caring. I highly recommend this practice!!
    Carol Schmidt in Downingtown, PA — Jul 11, 2017
    About Dr. Catherine Porter, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255606521
    Education & Certifications

    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Porter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Porter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

