Dr. Catherine Rapp, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from 2008 - Southern Illinois University, Springfield, IL|Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Advanced Orthopedic Specialists48 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
In late 2022 and early 2023 I was treated for a minor tear of my rotator cuff and for pain caused by widespread arthritis in both of my shoulders. Dr. Rapp took care of my shoulders and now I am back on the road to recovery, WITHOUT surgery. Dr. Rapp is very thorough, and professional in her job with very good communication with her patients. She always explains what is going on in a very good, clear, concise way. I would highly recommend her if anybody else has shoulder pains. **When my shoulder pain started in November of 2022 I first went to an orthopedic specialist only 15 minutes from home and just was not satisfied with that person's care. I switched to Dr. Rapp -- who is 50 miles from where I live -- and have zero regrets. The medical care done by Dr. Rapp is well worth the 100 mile round trip for me.
- Adult Shoulder & Elbow Reconstruction, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Mi|William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Mi
- 2013 - Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, VA|Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth VA
- 2008 - Southern Illinois University, Springfield, IL|Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
Dr. Rapp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rapp using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapp.
