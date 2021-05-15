Dr. Riley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Riley, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Riley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX.
Dr. Riley works at
Locations
Methodist Family Health Center - South Grand Prairie4560 Lake Ridge Pkwy Ste 200, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Directions (972) 263-5272Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent with patient's and very thorough. Always take time to find out yoyr needs. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Catherine Riley, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1346770369
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riley accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riley works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.
