Dr. Catherine Riolo, MD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Riolo, MD
Dr. Catherine Riolo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh - M.D. and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Riolo's Office Locations
Riolo Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Inc.7050 N Recreation Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 256-7700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
If I had to do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat! The most amazing staff and DOCTOR truly caring and compassionate and such amazing results! I am very thankful for them what they did for me truly means a lot more than they will ever know! So if you are reading this thank you from the bottom of my heart!
About Dr. Catherine Riolo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1275572109
Education & Certifications
- Craniofacial Research
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University of Pittsburgh - M.D.
- Duquesne University in Pittsburgh - B.S. Nursing
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riolo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Riolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.