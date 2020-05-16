Dr. Catherine Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Robertson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Robertson's Office Locations
Uc San Diego Health - 4520 Executive Drive - Pulmonary Medicine4520 Executive Dr Ste PLAZA1, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (844) 377-7678
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-6312
Regents of the University of California9400 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 249-3600Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had Right Shoulder arthroscopy, labral repair, capsular plication, and biceps tenodesis on February 5th 2020. I have been dealing with pain for over a year and saw a surgeon 3 times and after MRI he still thought surgery was not needed even with result reading on MRI showing tear all around my shoulder. I did PT but nothing worked. I was constantly re-injuring and hurting myself every few weeks from normal day to day living. I saw Dr. Robertson and it was one of the best decisions I ever made. She spent over an hour with me going over the MRI and did a thorough evaluation. She covered everything about treatment options with surgery being best intervention for my case. She covered risks and expectations and made sure I aware of everything related to the procedure. I am 3 months post surgery now and am doing great with recovery. I am on road to be 100% normal and getting back to all my physical activities with no restrictions even with a massive tear and damage in my shoulder.
About Dr. Catherine Robertson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952565780
Education & Certifications
- HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robertson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robertson speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
