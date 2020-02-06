Overview of Dr. Catherine Rommel, MD

Dr. Catherine Rommel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Rommel works at Manning & Rommel Associates in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.