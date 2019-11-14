Dr. Catherine Sinclair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinclair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Sinclair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Catherine Sinclair, MD
Dr. Catherine Sinclair, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY.
They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinclair's Office Locations
- 1 425 W 59th St Fl 10, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 262-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I knew I had a large thyroid nodule, however, I dreaded surgery. I was watching CBS 5 PM news and there was a segment on Thyroid Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA)that featured Mt Sinai Hospital with Dr. Catherine Sinclair. I called her office and made an appointment. Arriving at her office, Dr. Sinclair came in so warm and friendly, I felt very comfortable. After examining my 9.65cm nodule, she explained RFA may be risky and advised me to think about having a partial thyroidectomy. I didn't want to hear that, however, I felt it was the right thing for me to do. At 67 years old, surgery on my neck was a scary thought. I hadn't been under anesthesia for well over 40 years. The day of the surgery, the staff at Mt. Sinai Hospital and especially Dr. Sinclair made me feel so comfortable, I didn't have to take any anxiety medication before surgery. The surgery went well. Dr. Sinclair was so correct about the surgery because removed a benign 12.7 x 9.2 x 5.2 cm and weighing 310.0 grams
About Dr. Catherine Sinclair, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sinclair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinclair accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinclair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinclair has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinclair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinclair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinclair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinclair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinclair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.