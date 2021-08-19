Overview of Dr. Catherine Sloop, MD

Dr. Catherine Sloop, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University.



Dr. Sloop works at Greenville Eye Clinic Inc. in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.