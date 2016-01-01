Dr. Catherine Spina, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Spina, PHD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Spina, PHD
Dr. Catherine Spina, PHD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Spina works at
Dr. Spina's Office Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Catherine Spina, PHD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1417331737
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spina accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spina works at
Dr. Spina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.