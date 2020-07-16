Dr. Catherine Stachnik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stachnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Stachnik, DO
Overview of Dr. Catherine Stachnik, DO
Dr. Catherine Stachnik, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and University Of Illinois Hospital.
Dr. Stachnik works at
Dr. Stachnik's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 308, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-7730
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group16151 Weber Rd Ste 201, Crest Hill, IL 60403 Directions (630) 527-7730
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I don't understand the negative reviews. Dr. Stachnik has been great and worked with me on my conditions! She is professional and maybe some take that as cold? Don't hesitate to give her a try!
About Dr. Catherine Stachnik, DO
- Neurology
- English, Polish
- 1740572247
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stachnik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stachnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stachnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stachnik works at
Dr. Stachnik has seen patients for Tremor, Essential Tremor and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stachnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stachnik speaks Polish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stachnik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stachnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stachnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stachnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.