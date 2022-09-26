Overview of Dr. Catherine Stark, MD

Dr. Catherine Stark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Stark works at Associates In Infectious Diseases in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.