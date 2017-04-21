See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Rome, GA
Dr. Catherine Strickland, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Catherine Strickland, MD

Sports Medicine
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Catherine Strickland, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Rome, GA. 

Dr. Strickland works at Primary Care Dr. Strickland - Floyd Medical Arts Center in Rome, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Dr. Strickland - Floyd Medical Arts Center
    304 Shorter Ave NW Ste 103, Rome, GA 30165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 509-3300
  2. 2
    Floyd Healthcare Management Inc
    302 Shorter Ave Nw, Rome, GA 30165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 291-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Floyd Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Strickland?

    Apr 21, 2017
    Dr Strickland has been seen my daughter for a concussion. She is very knowledgeable, very caring, answered all the questions, toke all the time we needed to make sure we were understanding her care plan for my daughter! Highly highly recommend.
    Stefania burke in Anchorage Alaska — Apr 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Catherine Strickland, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Catherine Strickland, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Strickland to family and friends

    Dr. Strickland's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Strickland

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Catherine Strickland, MD.

    About Dr. Catherine Strickland, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154510410
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Strickland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strickland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strickland works at Primary Care Dr. Strickland - Floyd Medical Arts Center in Rome, GA. View the full address on Dr. Strickland’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Catherine Strickland, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.