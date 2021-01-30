Overview of Dr. Catherine Thomas, MD

Dr. Catherine Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in St Charles, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Presence Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in St Charles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.