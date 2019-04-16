Overview

Dr. Catherine Torres, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Torres works at Diabetes/Endo/Metabolsm Speclty in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.