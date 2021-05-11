Overview of Dr. Catherine Udekwu, MD

Dr. Catherine Udekwu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, Upmc Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh and UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.



Dr. Udekwu works at Catherine N. Udekwu MD Lab in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.