Dr. Catherine Van Hook, MD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Van Hook, MD
Dr. Catherine Van Hook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Van Hook's Office Locations
The Toledo Hospital2150 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-2192
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
The most thoughtful, professional, and thorough doctor I had in my life, especially during pregnancy. She listents and is not affended by any questions. She is up today's reasearch and tries to come up with the best plan possible. I'm a high risk pregnancy patient and had a terrible experience at the Good Samaritan hospital and their group. Dr. Van Hook is a blessing. If you want the best possible care for you and the baby, her and UC hospital should be your choice!
About Dr. Catherine Van Hook, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1437180056
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
