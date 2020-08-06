Dr. Catherine Vlastaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vlastaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Vlastaris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Vlastaris, MD is a Dermatologist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Vlastaris works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Avon Mohs Lab33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 695-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I loved Dr. Vlastaris and her staff. Dr. V was thorough, professional and big on education. She has a great bedside manner and a good sense of humor, which I appreciated! So glad I found her! Staff was amazing as well!
About Dr. Catherine Vlastaris, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vlastaris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vlastaris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vlastaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vlastaris has seen patients for Rash, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vlastaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vlastaris speaks Greek.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vlastaris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vlastaris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vlastaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vlastaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.