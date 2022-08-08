Overview

Dr. Catherine Waud, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Waud works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Nodule and Thyroid Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.