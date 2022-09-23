Dr. Catherine Westerband, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westerband is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Westerband, MD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Westerband, MD
Dr. Catherine Westerband, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Strasbourg I and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Westerband works at
Dr. Westerband's Office Locations
-
1
Genesis OB/GYN Northwest6261 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 277, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 498-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Healthy Beginnings Clinic333 W Fort Lowell Rd Ste 120, Tucson, AZ 85705 Directions (520) 795-0771
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Westerband?
My labor initiated on my due date when my OB wasn’t in hospital and Dr.Westerband delivered my baby boy. She was supportive, asked consent with all procedures, was direct, organized and focused. She performed a pain-free episiotomy and provided me with an empowering birth experience. I feel that her focused skill and mindfulness saved me from a c-section. My family and I are infinitely grateful for her!
About Dr. Catherine Westerband, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1942218078
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- Universite De Strasbourg I
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westerband has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westerband accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westerband has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westerband works at
Dr. Westerband speaks French and German.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Westerband. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westerband.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westerband, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westerband appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.