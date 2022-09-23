Overview of Dr. Catherine Westerband, MD

Dr. Catherine Westerband, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Strasbourg I and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Westerband works at Genesis OB/GYN in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.