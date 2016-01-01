See All Family Doctors in Lakewood, WA
Overview

Dr. Catherine Wilke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Wilke works at Community Health Care - Lakewood in Lakewood, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakewood Family Medicine
    10510 Gravelly Lake Dr SW Ste 100, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Catherine Wilke, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, French
    • Female
    • 1336137868
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    • Family Practice
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center
    • St. Clare Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilke accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wilke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilke works at Community Health Care - Lakewood in Lakewood, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wilke’s profile.

    Dr. Wilke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

