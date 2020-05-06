See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Livonia, MI
Dr. Catherine Winslow, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Catherine Winslow, MD

Dr. Catherine Winslow, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Winslow works at St Mary Mercy Physician Practice in Livonia, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Winslow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Mary Mercy Physician Practice
    36650 5 Mile Rd Ste 101, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 981-2400
  2. 2
    Westside OBGYN & Urogynecology
    36650 Grand River Ave Ste 101, Farmington Hills, MI 48335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 655-8220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing

Treatment frequency



Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 06, 2020
    I had my baby delivered by Dr. Winslow and she was my OB through the entire pregnancy. After a successful delivery of the baby, my placenta would not come out. Dr. Winslow acted quickly to pull it out but still some pieces remained. She gave me a D&C and because of the blood loss, I also needed transfusions. Dr. Winslow might very well have saved my life.
    Melissa B. — May 06, 2020
    About Dr. Catherine Winslow, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003865205
    Education & Certifications

    • Providence Hospital Med Ctrs
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Winslow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winslow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winslow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winslow has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winslow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Winslow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winslow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winslow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winslow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

