Dr. Catherine Winslow, MD
Dr. Catherine Winslow, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
St Mary Mercy Physician Practice36650 5 Mile Rd Ste 101, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 981-2400
Westside OBGYN & Urogynecology36650 Grand River Ave Ste 101, Farmington Hills, MI 48335 Directions (734) 655-8220
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had my baby delivered by Dr. Winslow and she was my OB through the entire pregnancy. After a successful delivery of the baby, my placenta would not come out. Dr. Winslow acted quickly to pull it out but still some pieces remained. She gave me a D&C and because of the blood loss, I also needed transfusions. Dr. Winslow might very well have saved my life.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Providence Hospital Med Ctrs
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Winslow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winslow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winslow has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winslow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Winslow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winslow.
