Podiatrists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Catherine Yack, DPM

Podiatry
2.8 (25)
Map Pin Small Huntsville, AL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Catherine Yack, DPM

Dr. Catherine Yack, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. 

Dr. Yack works at Yack Catherine Dpm in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yack Catherine Dpm
    2006 Franklin St SE Ste 106, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 533-3668
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 25, 2022
    Ive been using Dr Yack for about 9 myh after being referred by my GP. She has been managing my feet complications from my diabetes. She is extremely knowledgeable and has a good bedside manner. Scott Dishman
    Saved my feet! — Feb 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Catherine Yack, DPM
    About Dr. Catherine Yack, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699762799
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Yack, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yack has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Yack. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

