Overview of Dr. Cathleen Faris, MD

Dr. Cathleen Faris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Faris works at Professionals in Women's Care in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.