Dr. Cathleen Faris, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cathleen Faris, MD

Dr. Cathleen Faris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Faris works at Professionals in Women's Care in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Faris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women To Women Healthcare
    Women To Women Healthcare
8888 Ladue Rd Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63124
(314) 644-3336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jun 27, 2020
    Dr Faris has been my gynecologist for decades- she takes the time to listen and I trust her. I would highly recommend her.
    Deena C. — Jun 27, 2020
    About Dr. Cathleen Faris, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699770297
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    • Barnes Hosp BJC
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    • University of Kansas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cathleen Faris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faris works at Professionals in Women's Care in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Faris’s profile.

    Dr. Faris has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Faris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

