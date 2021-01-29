Overview of Dr. Cathleen McCabe, MD

Dr. Cathleen McCabe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ellenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McCabe works at The Eye Associates in Ellenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.