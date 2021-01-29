See All Ophthalmologists in Ellenton, FL
Dr. Cathleen McCabe, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cathleen McCabe, MD

Dr. Cathleen McCabe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ellenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. McCabe works at The Eye Associates in Ellenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. McCabe's Office Locations

    The Eye Associates - Ellenton
    The Eye Associates - Ellenton
7915 US Highway 301 N Ste 101, Ellenton, FL 34222
(866) 865-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Presbyopia
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Presbyopia

Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 29, 2021
    Jan 29, 2021
I traveled to Bradenton from Indiana in November to see Dr. Cathleen McCabe for clear lens extraction to correct my vision. I'm 48 years old and have been wearing glasses full time since I was 3. She was able to exchange my natural lens with a multifocal implant. I no longer need glasses for distance or to read. This has been life changing for me! I could not have had a better experience. Everyone was very professional and kind throughout the entire process and Dr. McCabe is a masterful surgeon. I highly recommend her for her surgical skills and her offices for exemplary professionalism and care. Well worth the trip from Indiana!
    Allison in Indiana — Jan 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Cathleen McCabe, MD
    About Dr. Cathleen McCabe, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700840493
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Bascom Palmer Eye Inst-U Miami|University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Internship
    • St Luke's Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cathleen McCabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCabe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCabe works at The Eye Associates in Ellenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. McCabe’s profile.

    Dr. McCabe has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCabe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. McCabe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCabe.

