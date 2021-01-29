Dr. Cathleen McCabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathleen McCabe, MD
Overview of Dr. Cathleen McCabe, MD
Dr. Cathleen McCabe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ellenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McCabe's Office Locations
The Eye Associates - Ellenton7915 US Highway 301 N Ste 101, Ellenton, FL 34222 Directions (866) 865-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I traveled to Bradenton from Indiana in November to see Dr. Cathleen McCabe for clear lens extraction to correct my vision. I'm 48 years old and have been wearing glasses full time since I was 3. She was able to exchange my natural lens with a multifocal implant. I no longer need glasses for distance or to read. This has been life changing for me! I could not have had a better experience. Everyone was very professional and kind throughout the entire process and Dr. McCabe is a masterful surgeon. I highly recommend her for her surgical skills and her offices for exemplary professionalism and care. Well worth the trip from Indiana!
About Dr. Cathleen McCabe, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Bascom Palmer Eye Inst-U Miami|University of Miami / School of Medicine
- St Luke's Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCabe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCabe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCabe has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCabe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCabe speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. McCabe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCabe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.